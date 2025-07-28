$41.780.01
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Russia will definitely switch to jet drones – Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Russians are integrating solutions that allow "Shaheds" to bypass Ukrainian interceptor drones, and Ukraine is implementing other solutions. The occupiers will also switch to jet drones, which requires further work on this.

Russia will definitely switch to jet drones – Fedorov

Russians are already integrating various solutions that allow Shaheds to bypass Ukrainian interceptor drones, and Ukraine is implementing other solutions. Also, the occupiers will definitely switch to jet drones, and we need to start working on this now. This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

The development of technologies is like a blitz in chess, meaning everything changes very quickly and new decisions constantly need to be made… Russia will definitely switch to jet drones, and we need to start working on this now.

- Fedorov stated.

Therefore, according to him, if today, for example, there is a certain rate of Shahed interception by interceptor drones, tomorrow it may differ, because Russia is developing very quickly.

They are already integrating various solutions that allow Shaheds to bypass interceptors, and we are implementing other solutions. Therefore, this is a daily change of tactics.

- Fedorov said.

He reminded that contracts have now been signed with at least four companies that are developing the most large-scale solutions for interceptors.

There are certain positive technological solutions where high technologies are used, where solutions that would take years to reach have already been found and are being used. Therefore, the speed at which we will have a sufficient number of interceptors depends on the scaling of production.

- Fedorov said.

In addition, he noted that Russia continues to hunt for Ukrainian critical infrastructure, for production.

Therefore, in parallel with scaling and finding people for scaling, purchasing components, businesses have to constantly change locations, work on the security of their production. The state also tries to help as much as possible.

- Fedorov noted.

Fedorov reminded that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there is an approved plan – to reach 500-1000 interceptors per day.

This direction is developing quite positively.

- he added.

The official emphasized that it is also necessary to build a multi-layered defense system, not to rely only on interceptors.

This includes helicopters, light aircraft, and improving the work of mobile fire groups. This is a big, systemic, organizational work.

- Fedorov emphasized.

Government wants more contracts for interceptor drones, discussing loans with state guarantees23.07.25, 10:58 • 4704 views

Addition

On July 18, Fedorov stated that interceptor drones are being actively contracted.

Ukraine has signed four more contracts for interceptor drones worth over 3 billion hryvnias.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
