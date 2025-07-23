The government wants more contracts for interceptor drones, discussing loans with state guarantees

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
07:59 AM • 4628 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 43257 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 40466 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 50397 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 70371 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 113925 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 112048 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 101646 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 78303 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 76723 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.6m/s
54%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricityJuly 22, 11:15 PM • 34233 views
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 31521 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 33022 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world03:12 AM • 45080 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 68810 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 43257 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 69979 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 153522 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 201076 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 195305 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 74118 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 200092 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 291079 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 301223 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 294007 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

The government wants more contracts for interceptor drones, discussing loans with state guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1542 views

Four Ukrainian manufacturers of interceptor drones have already received state contracts worth over UAH 3 billion. Negotiations are underway with state banks regarding lending to manufacturers under state guarantees, and the Ministry of Defense is attracting funding from partners.

The government wants more contracts for interceptor drones, discussing loans with state guarantees

As part of the development of the Ukrainian interceptor drone market, four manufacturers have already received contracts, and negotiations are underway with large state banks regarding lending to manufacturers under state guarantees, Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, and Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense, reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

The state is ready to contract everything that companies can produce by the end of the year. Yesterday, three Ukrainian interceptor drones received state contracts. Together with the previous one, this is already four contracts for more than 3 billion UAH.

- wrote Fedorov following a meeting with drone manufacturers and the largest Ukrainian volunteer foundations.

According to him, "the foundations are also actively purchasing interceptors and investing in training pilot crews."

"We also discussed logistics, the delivery of FPV to the front. We understand all the problems that volunteers and manufacturers face at every stage. Our task as a state is to help everyone who is ready to provide for the front and support the military," Fedorov pointed out.

Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense, who was present at the meeting, in turn, indicated, in the context of interceptor drones, that "this week we talked with large state banks about lending to manufacturers under state guarantees."

"In addition, the Ministry of Defense is negotiating with partners to attract funding for the purchase of such interceptors. The first agreements have been reached," wrote Shmyhal.

Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - Zelenskyy23.07.25, 05:46 • 6620 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9