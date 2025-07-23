The government wants more contracts for interceptor drones, discussing loans with state guarantees

As part of the development of the Ukrainian interceptor drone market, four manufacturers have already received contracts, and negotiations are underway with large state banks regarding lending to manufacturers under state guarantees, Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, and Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense, reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

The state is ready to contract everything that companies can produce by the end of the year. Yesterday, three Ukrainian interceptor drones received state contracts. Together with the previous one, this is already four contracts for more than 3 billion UAH. wrote Fedorov following a meeting with drone manufacturers and the largest Ukrainian volunteer foundations.

According to him, "the foundations are also actively purchasing interceptors and investing in training pilot crews."

"We also discussed logistics, the delivery of FPV to the front. We understand all the problems that volunteers and manufacturers face at every stage. Our task as a state is to help everyone who is ready to provide for the front and support the military," Fedorov pointed out.

Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense, who was present at the meeting, in turn, indicated, in the context of interceptor drones, that "this week we talked with large state banks about lending to manufacturers under state guarantees."

"In addition, the Ministry of Defense is negotiating with partners to attract funding for the purchase of such interceptors. The first agreements have been reached," wrote Shmyhal.

Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - Zelenskyy