08:12 PM • 2008 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 4564 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 10233 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 20681 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 19503 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 31753 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 21656 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27529 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24927 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24920 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Publications
Exclusives
"I've done more for NATO than anyone": Trump demands 5% of GDP from allies for defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

US President Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. He emphasized that the US bears an unfair financial burden within the Alliance.

"I've done more for NATO than anyone": Trump demands 5% of GDP from allies for defense

US President Donald Trump, during a speech, once again criticized NATO member countries, calling on them to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. The head of the White House emphasized that the United States has long borne an unfair financial burden within the Alliance. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

I have done more for NATO than anyone else

– Trump said. 

He emphasized his contribution to strengthening the bloc's defense during his first and second terms.

At the same time, Trump expressed doubt about the reliability of European allies, noting: "The biggest fear I have about NATO is that we spend huge amounts of money on the Alliance, and I know that we will come to their aid, but I really doubt whether they will come to our aid."

European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland20.01.26, 21:42 • 4592 views

Trump insists that NATO should treat the US "fairly," hinting at the need for a radical review of the financial obligations of member countries.

The rhetoric of the US president comes against the backdrop of an escalating diplomatic conflict with Denmark – a key NATO member. Trump's ambitions to establish US sovereignty over Greenland, which he calls a national security priority, have met with sharp rejection in Copenhagen and other European capitals. 

Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media20.01.26, 22:35 • 416 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
United States