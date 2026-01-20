"I've done more for NATO than anyone": Trump demands 5% of GDP from allies for defense

US President Donald Trump, during a speech, once again criticized NATO member countries, calling on them to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. The head of the White House emphasized that the United States has long borne an unfair financial burden within the Alliance. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

I have done more for NATO than anyone else – Trump said.

He emphasized his contribution to strengthening the bloc's defense during his first and second terms.

At the same time, Trump expressed doubt about the reliability of European allies, noting: "The biggest fear I have about NATO is that we spend huge amounts of money on the Alliance, and I know that we will come to their aid, but I really doubt whether they will come to our aid."

European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland

Trump insists that NATO should treat the US "fairly," hinting at the need for a radical review of the financial obligations of member countries.

The rhetoric of the US president comes against the backdrop of an escalating diplomatic conflict with Denmark – a key NATO member. Trump's ambitions to establish US sovereignty over Greenland, which he calls a national security priority, have met with sharp rejection in Copenhagen and other European capitals.

Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media