08:12 PM
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 54 views

Donald Trump's average approval rating in January 2026 is 40%, and according to Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos, it is 36%. Most Americans are dissatisfied with his economic and immigration policies.

Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media

President Donald Trump's political standing suffered a significant blow during his first year back in the White House. According to the latest public opinion polls conducted in January 2026, his average approval rating hovers around 40%, and according to Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos, it has dropped to a record low of 36%. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Despite campaign promises to deliver an "economic boom," most Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's policies in this area. Only about 37% of respondents (according to AP–NORC) approve of his handling of the economy. The biggest problem for the White House remains the cost of living: more than 60% of those surveyed believe that the administration's actions have only worsened the price situation.

Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic25.12.25, 04:17 • 28471 view

The president's massive tariff program also failed to gain support - 63% of Americans oppose new tariffs, fearing further inflation.

Immigration: from strength to vulnerability

Immigration policy, which was a key element of the 2024 campaign, is losing support. Approval ratings on this issue have fallen to 38-42%.

Only a third of Americans approve of US operation in Venezuela - Reuters poll results06.01.26, 04:51 • 4529 views

Although Trump still maintains relatively high figures for "border security" (around 45%), the general attitude towards his immigration control methods has become significantly more critical.

Threat to Republicans in the midterm elections

The president's declining popularity creates difficult conditions for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections. Democrats currently lead Republicans in the "generic ballot" by 5-14 points. A CNN poll shows that Democratic voters are highly motivated (a 16-point advantage among active voters), which could lead to Republicans losing control of parliament this fall.

Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media26.12.25, 21:51 • 4970 views

Stepan Haftko

