Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media

President Donald Trump's political standing suffered a significant blow during his first year back in the White House. According to the latest public opinion polls conducted in January 2026, his average approval rating hovers around 40%, and according to Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos, it has dropped to a record low of 36%. This is reported by UNN.

Despite campaign promises to deliver an "economic boom," most Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's policies in this area. Only about 37% of respondents (according to AP–NORC) approve of his handling of the economy. The biggest problem for the White House remains the cost of living: more than 60% of those surveyed believe that the administration's actions have only worsened the price situation.

The president's massive tariff program also failed to gain support - 63% of Americans oppose new tariffs, fearing further inflation.

Immigration: from strength to vulnerability

Immigration policy, which was a key element of the 2024 campaign, is losing support. Approval ratings on this issue have fallen to 38-42%.

Although Trump still maintains relatively high figures for "border security" (around 45%), the general attitude towards his immigration control methods has become significantly more critical.

Threat to Republicans in the midterm elections

The president's declining popularity creates difficult conditions for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm congressional elections. Democrats currently lead Republicans in the "generic ballot" by 5-14 points. A CNN poll shows that Democratic voters are highly motivated (a 16-point advantage among active voters), which could lead to Republicans losing control of parliament this fall.

