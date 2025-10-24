Italy prepares 12th aid package for Ukraine: focus on ammunition and SAMP/T air defense systems
Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.
Details
Italy continues to strengthen military support for Ukraine despite economic constraints and a difficult budget situation. According to sources at Bloomberg agency, Giorgia Meloni's government is preparing the 12th package of military aid, which will focus on supplying ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T systems, capable of countering Russian missile attacks.
According to informants, the new package could be ready by the end of 2025, although the final deadlines will depend on internal political procedures. Details traditionally remain classified – Italian laws strictly limit the publication of information about defense supplies.
Meloni government's support for Ukraine
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has already sent 11 packages of military aid totaling 2.5 to 3 billion euros. These included two SAMP/T systems, which became part of Ukraine's air defense system.
Despite limited fiscal space, the Meloni government demonstrates its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. Rome is even considering activating an "exceptional defense mechanism" that allows temporarily exceeding EU budget limits to finance defense spending.
