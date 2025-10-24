$41.900.14
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Italy prepares 12th aid package for Ukraine: focus on ammunition and SAMP/T air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1970 views

Italy is preparing its 12th military aid package for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.

Italy prepares 12th aid package for Ukraine: focus on ammunition and SAMP/T air defense systems

Rome is working on the 12th package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package could be approved by the end of the year – everything depends on the speed of parliamentary procedures. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

Italy continues to strengthen military support for Ukraine despite economic constraints and a difficult budget situation. According to sources at Bloomberg agency, Giorgia Meloni's government is preparing the 12th package of military aid, which will focus on supplying ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T systems, capable of countering Russian missile attacks.

"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed24.10.25, 10:50 • 40614 views

According to informants, the new package could be ready by the end of 2025, although the final deadlines will depend on internal political procedures. Details traditionally remain classified – Italian laws strictly limit the publication of information about defense supplies.

Meloni government's support for Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has already sent 11 packages of military aid totaling 2.5 to 3 billion euros. These included two SAMP/T systems, which became part of Ukraine's air defense system.

Despite limited fiscal space, the Meloni government demonstrates its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. Rome is even considering activating an "exceptional defense mechanism" that allows temporarily exceeding EU budget limits to finance defense spending.

EU to continue funding Ukraine until 2027 and strengthen sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy24.10.25, 00:53 • 3046 views

Stepan Haftko

