EU will continue to finance Ukraine until 2027 and strengthen sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

The European Union has confirmed financial support for Ukraine until 2027 and is increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The use of frozen Russian assets to protect against aggression is also being considered.

EU will continue to finance Ukraine until 2027 and strengthen sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of the European Council meeting in Brussels, emphasizing that the EU maintains financial support for Ukraine and continues to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's publication on Facebook.

The European Union assured that financial assistance to Ukraine will be maintained not only next year but also in 2027. This is an important unanimous decision

- the post says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that political support also concerns frozen Russian assets and their use to protect against Russian aggression, and the European Commission will work out all the necessary details. The Ukrainian side is already working with relevant countries to strengthen air defense systems and support energy.

Finally, the 19th package of EU sanctions has been approved - thank you for that. And we will definitely synchronize this package in Ukrainian jurisdiction. It is also important that its elements are supported by sanctions from other European countries outside the EU, in particular Britain, Norway and Switzerland

- wrote the President of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine is already starting to work with the European Union on the next sanctions package so that Russia feels the real economic losses from its aggression.

"Partners hear us and take our proposals into account. Everyone is just tired of Russia constantly deceiving the world and believing that they, in Moscow, will get away with it. Ukraine has long been saying that strong economic and long-range sanctions are the key to ending this war. There will be more coordination," the president summarized.

Recall

President Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss energy protection and SAFE defense projects. They also raised the issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

