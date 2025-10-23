We have sanctions and no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the results of talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after his meeting with US President Donald Trump, the main results are sanctions against Russia, as well as the fact that a meeting in Budapest, without Kyiv's participation, will not take place. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I won't go into details. The results of this meeting are: we have sanctions on Russian energy, we will not have a meeting in Hungary without Ukraine. And we don't have 'Tomahawks' yet. That's all. This is the result. I think it's not bad. I don't know, maybe tomorrow we'll have 'Tomahawks'," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury on Tuesday, October 22, officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.