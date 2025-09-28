$41.490.00
Israeli tanks penetrate Gaza residential areas, hundreds of thousands of civilians in danger - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

Israeli armored units have deepened their incursion into areas of Gaza, placing hundreds of thousands of civilians in a critically dangerous situation. Dozens of wounded remain without assistance due to blocked humanitarian corridors.

Israeli tanks are penetrating deeper into residential areas of Gaza, putting hundreds of thousands of civilians in a critically dangerous situation. City medics report that due to the blocking of humanitarian corridors, dozens of wounded remain trapped, and rescue services are unable to respond promptly to distress calls. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On the morning of September 28, Israeli armored units deepened their invasion into the areas of Sabra, Tel al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan, and al-Nasser, approaching the center and western quarters of Gaza City. This comes amid a ground offensive that Israel launched on September 16 after weeks of airstrikes on densely populated areas.

Local medical services stated that due to active hostilities and the blocking of humanitarian corridors, dozens of wounded remain without assistance, and civilians cannot evacuate. According to the civil emergency service, 73 requests for the rescue of the wounded through international organizations remained unanswered by the Israeli side.

Trump said he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank26.09.25, 06:35 • 4146 views

Hamas, which Israel is asking to surrender, reported that it had not received new proposals from mediators, despite US President Donald Trump's statement about a possible "Gaza deal." Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has scheduled a trip to Egypt for consultations with Egyptian officials – the country is one of the mediators in negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Recall

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon emphasized that the military operation in Gaza will continue until all hostages are released and Hamas's control in the region is eliminated.

US President Donald Trump announced "productive" negotiations before the conclusion of a final peace agreement on the Gaza conflict.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is in talks to head an interim administration in the Gaza Strip that would oversee the reconstruction of the region after the fighting.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip