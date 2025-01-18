Israeli special services: 25 of 33 hostages Hamas plans to hand over are alive

According to Israeli security sources, "25 of the 33 hostages who were to be released in the first phase of the deal are still alive.

A total of 25 of the 33 hostages Hamas plans to hand over in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which begins tomorrow, Sunday, are alive, Israeli army radio GLZ reported this Saturday. The station cited security sources on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement with Hamas on a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The agreement provides for the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Netanyahu's office announced that the signing of the agreement with Hamas has been delayed until Saturday evening. The first group of Israeli hostages will be releasedon Sunday, after the deal is approved by the security cabinet.

