Israel says Europe is "mistaken": response to von der Leyen's plans to limit interaction with Tel Aviv

The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in response to the plans announced in Brussels to suspend the association agreement, emphasized that "Europe" with this signal "strengthens Hamas." This is reported by UNN with reference to Rai News, EFE, and Euronews.

Details

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar responded to the EU's intentions to suspend "bilateral support" for Israel. The official expressed regret, noting the following:

Ursula von der Leyen's comments were "sad";

such behavior between partners is "unacceptable";

Once again, Europe is sending the wrong signal, which strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East - emphasized the Israeli minister.

Context

On September 10, Ursula von der Leyen delivered a report in Strasbourg, in which she proposed suspending the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel. The President of the European Commission promised that "bilateral assistance and payments related to the Association Agreement with Israel will be suspended."

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump stated that it was not him, but Netanyahu who made the decision for Israel to strike Doha.

Reference on the reaction to the attack in Qatar

Rai News 24 with reference to Washington Post:

Israel's actions drew unanimous international condemnation, including sharp condemnation from US President Donald Trump, who told reporters last night: "I'm not happy with the situation. We want to get the hostages back, but we're not happy with how things went today."

Informed sources in Qatar told the Washington Post that earlier this month, the Persian Gulf emirate requested and received specific guarantees from both the White House and Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence service) that it would not be attacked, despite hosting leaders of Palestinian groups on its territory. - states the Rai News report.

Recall

The EU and over 24 countries call on Israel to urgently allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to the UN, the amount of humanitarian aid entering the coastal area by land and air drops remains insufficient. According to the UN, as of August 12, about 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip are threatened by "general hunger."

IDF to launch ground military operations in central Gaza for the first time