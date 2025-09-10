Israel says Europe is "mistaken": response to von der Leyen's plans to limit interaction with Tel Aviv

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 1922 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11168 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 12818 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16489 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 19708 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 47105 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 67826 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 55258 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32828 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 37118 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
755mm
Popular news
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 41884 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 39840 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 32917 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 30705 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 17421 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 11190 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 47125 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 32965 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 67848 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 55268 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 3418 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73862 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67743 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 64054 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132563 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Israel says Europe is "mistaken": response to von der Leyen's plans to limit interaction with Tel Aviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned the EU's intentions to suspend bilateral support, calling it "unacceptable." He stated that such a signal strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East.

Israel says Europe is "mistaken": response to von der Leyen's plans to limit interaction with Tel Aviv

The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in response to the plans announced in Brussels to suspend the association agreement, emphasized that "Europe" with this signal "strengthens Hamas." This is reported by UNN with reference to Rai News, EFE, and Euronews.

Details

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar responded to the EU's intentions to suspend "bilateral support" for Israel. The official expressed regret, noting the following:

  • Ursula von der Leyen's comments were "sad";
    • such behavior between partners is "unacceptable";

      Once again, Europe is sending the wrong signal, which strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East

      - emphasized the Israeli minister.

      Context

      On September 10, Ursula von der Leyen delivered a report in Strasbourg, in which she proposed suspending the Association Agreement between the EU and Israel. The President of the European Commission promised that "bilateral assistance and payments related to the Association Agreement with Israel will be suspended."

      The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency carried out a targeted strike on the top leadership of Hamas in Qatar. 

      US President Donald Trump stated that it was not him, but Netanyahu who made the decision for Israel to strike Doha. 

      Reference on the reaction to the attack in Qatar

      Rai News 24 with reference to Washington Post:

      Israel's actions drew unanimous international condemnation, including sharp condemnation from US President Donald Trump, who told reporters last night: "I'm not happy with the situation. We want to get the hostages back, but we're not happy with how things went today."

      Informed sources in Qatar told the Washington Post that earlier this month, the Persian Gulf emirate requested and received specific guarantees from both the White House and Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence service) that it would not be attacked, despite hosting leaders of Palestinian groups on its territory.

      - states the Rai News report.

      Recall

      The EU and over 24 countries call on Israel to urgently allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

      According to the UN, the amount of humanitarian aid entering the coastal area by land and air drops remains insufficient. According to the UN, as of August 12, about 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip are threatened by "general hunger."

      IDF to launch ground military operations in central Gaza for the first time20.07.25, 11:08 • 4704 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Israel
      United Nations
      Donald Trump
      European Union
      Qatar
      United States
      Ursula von der Leyen