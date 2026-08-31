Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel, which he called the enemies of the Islamic world. Associated Press reports this, citing Iran's IRNA news agency, writes UNN.

Details

In a letter to religious leaders who participated in a conference in Tehran, Khamenei called on Muslim rulers to "know their true enemy, understand its plans, and oppose it."

The statement came six months after the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. According to AP, Khamenei has not appeared in public since then.

New incidents recorded in the Middle East

Meanwhile, Israel's Shin Bet security service reported the urgent evacuation from the United States of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eldest son, Yair, due to a "significant threat." The service did not disclose details.

The US struck IRGC missile launchers on Iran’s Larak Island – Al Jazeera

In the Strait of Hormuz, an unidentified projectile struck a tanker near the coast of Oman. The vessel continued moving; no information about casualties or environmental damage was reported.

In addition, NBC reported an attack by Israeli settlers on its crew in the West Bank. The journalists and the Palestinian woman they were interviewing received medical assistance. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately condemned the wave of settler violence.

The struggle for power in Iran could determine when the war with the United States will end - CNN