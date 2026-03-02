Iran seeks chaos in the Middle East - National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Iran is trying to sow chaos in the Middle East by shelling all US allies in the region, and is also trying to influence the world's economic life, which largely depends on local resources. This was stated on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to his forecasts, Iran will not have enough strength to "hit everyone indiscriminately" for long.

"If the regime in Iran does not survive, and it is finally possible to reboot it, it will be a significant defeat for Russia and China in the region. After Venezuela, they will receive a second blow from the United States, and this will also ultimately affect security in the Indo-Pacific region - even theoretical aggression against Taiwan will become less likely," noted Kovalenko.

He also reported that the US had likely destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, and released a corresponding video.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US is rushing to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before they run out of interceptors to repel Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's retaliatory attacks