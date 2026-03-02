Iran seeks chaos in the Middle East - National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 16855 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 27525 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 27552 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 34380 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 48195 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 61433 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67721 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76636 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78732 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74280 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 17881 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS12:05 AM • 19037 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 16819 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 17613 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 17400 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 93762 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 99178 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 82416 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 84164 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 84248 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 47910 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 46603 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 43694 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 42795 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 55908 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Bild

Iran seeks chaos in the Middle East - National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Iran is trying to sow chaos in the Middle East by shelling US allies and influencing the global economy. The US has likely destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran.

Iran seeks chaos in the Middle East - National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Iran is trying to sow chaos in the Middle East by shelling all US allies in the region, and is also trying to influence the world's economic life, which largely depends on local resources. This was stated on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to his forecasts, Iran will not have enough strength to "hit everyone indiscriminately" for long.

"If the regime in Iran does not survive, and it is finally possible to reboot it, it will be a significant defeat for Russia and China in the region. After Venezuela, they will receive a second blow from the United States, and this will also ultimately affect security in the Indo-Pacific region - even theoretical aggression against Taiwan will become less likely," noted Kovalenko.

He also reported that the US had likely destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, and released a corresponding video.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US is rushing to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before they run out of interceptors to repel Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's retaliatory attacks01.03.26, 23:12 • 13421 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Venezuela
Taiwan
China
United States