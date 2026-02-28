Iran attacked Bahrain after US and Israeli strikes

On Saturday, February 28, Iran attacked Bahraini territory in response to US and Israeli strikes. This was reported by journalist Josep Goded on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, US military bases are under fire. Bahrain confirmed that the US Fifth Fleet service center was subjected to missile shelling.

Videos of the strikes appeared online.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this happened as a result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that Iran's terrorist regime should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons.