"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEP

There are forces that are destroying Europe from within. This refers to the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán. This was stated by MEP, member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, member of the U4U (European Parliament) steering committee Rihards Kols during a press briefing, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, he is "not so much skeptical as disappointed with Europe's position."

We see in the example of Moldova that despite Ukraine and Moldova moving in sync, negotiations on Moldova (regarding EU accession - ed.) have already begun. But we must understand that there are forces that are destroying Europe from within. We have Hungary - Orbán. Next year there will be elections, let's cross our fingers that these elections will bring changes for Hungary, so that the despotic times will end - said Kols.

In this context, he added that there is also Slovakia and its Prime Minister Robert Fico.

They work in a joint tandem from time to time. One time one blocks sanctions (against the Russian Federation - ed.), and another time they switch. Now Denmark is chairing (the Council of the European Union - ed.) and it is trying to put an end to this, to take away Hungary's right to vote, let's see if it works. I am quite skeptical about this - Kols noted.

Addition

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka told the ministers of five European countries what Ukraine expects from the opening of the first negotiation cluster "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process."

