"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEP

01:49 PM • 10443 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 19715 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 28730 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 27226 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 35846 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 71266 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 60794 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 33073 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56149 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35276 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthened
August 24, 09:46 AM • 12804 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and died
August 24, 09:59 AM • 17801 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney
August 24, 10:14 AM • 13433 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure
August 24, 01:30 PM • 15207 views
The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025
03:44 PM • 6746 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 35846 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 71266 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 42662 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 56192 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 43321 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
August 22, 02:39 PM • 43014 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
August 22, 01:10 PM • 28630 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
August 22, 11:46 AM • 29579 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
August 22, 10:17 AM • 32224 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
August 22, 02:18 AM • 38417 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

MEP Rihards Kols stated that the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, are destroying Europe from within. He expressed disappointment with Europe's stance and hope for changes in Hungary after the upcoming elections.

"Internal Threats": Hungary and Slovakia are destroying Europe from within - MEP

There are forces that are destroying Europe from within. This refers to the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán. This was stated by MEP, member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, member of the U4U (European Parliament) steering committee Rihards Kols during a press briefing, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, he is "not so much skeptical as disappointed with Europe's position."

We see in the example of Moldova that despite Ukraine and Moldova moving in sync, negotiations on Moldova (regarding EU accession - ed.) have already begun. But we must understand that there are forces that are destroying Europe from within. We have Hungary - Orbán. Next year there will be elections, let's cross our fingers that these elections will bring changes for Hungary, so that the despotic times will end

- said Kols.

Hungary blocked Ukraine's EU accession, said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán27.06.25, 16:41 • 4006 views

In this context, he added that there is also Slovakia and its Prime Minister Robert Fico.

They work in a joint tandem from time to time. One time one blocks sanctions (against the Russian Federation - ed.), and another time they switch. Now Denmark is chairing (the Council of the European Union - ed.) and it is trying to put an end to this, to take away Hungary's right to vote, let's see if it works. I am quite skeptical about this

- Kols noted.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with Moldova, should move forward in the negotiation process for EU accession08.08.25, 21:57 • 7520 views

Addition

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka told the ministers of five European countries what Ukraine expects from the opening of the first negotiation cluster "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process."

For "Druzhba": Due to pipeline incidents, Orban appeals to Trump, but the latter responds with an almost "tsk-tsk-tsk"22.08.25, 15:27 • 3399 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
Robert Fico
European Union
Denmark
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Moldova