Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country has stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

According to Orbán, Hungarians "understand Ukrainians and see their heroic struggle." At the same time, Budapest wants to help Kyiv, but "in a way that does not destroy itself."

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine's membership in the EU would mean that Hungary would "destroy itself."

We would instantly be drawn into war with Russia and bring it to the territory of the EU, and thus to the territory of Hungary. – Orbán said.

He also added that Ukraine "has undefined borders," thereby questioning the territorial integrity of our state.

We don't even know what Ukraine is today, where its borders are. This danger also existed in other countries of the former Soviet bloc. That is why they were first admitted to NATO, because NATO could guarantee these borders. And only then did the EU admit other relevant countries. – said the head of the Hungarian government.

The Hungarian government conducted a survey Voks2025, according to the results of which allegedly 95% of the population opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union. At the same time, Voks2025 is not a referendum, but an advisory vote that has no legal force and can only be used as a political tool.