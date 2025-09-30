Instead of three - ten years: Polish president proposed to raise requirements for obtaining citizenship

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
08:28 AM • 4112 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 4686 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 8120 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 10920 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 14583 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 19434 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53340 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109942 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 55691 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58307 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5m/s
68%
758mm
Popular news
Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to BelarusSeptember 29, 10:43 PM • 5812 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 15353 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 10614 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 16926 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 13622 views
Publications
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 4114 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 53340 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 109946 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 58307 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 60820 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 17641 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 20020 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 32569 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 40769 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 37734 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Instead of three - ten years: Polish president proposed to raise requirements for obtaining citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Polish President Karol Nawrocki proposed a bill to increase the minimum period of continuous residence in the country for obtaining citizenship from three to ten years. This is aimed at better integration of foreigners and adaptation to Polish society.

Instead of three - ten years: Polish president proposed to raise requirements for obtaining citizenship

The draft law envisages increasing the minimum period of continuous stay in Poland from three to ten years (on the basis of a permanent residence permit, a long-term EU resident permit, or the right of permanent residence), which is necessary for recognizing a foreigner as a Polish citizen. This was reported by PAP, writes UNN.

The purpose of the proposed law is to create conditions that will contribute to the fuller integration of foreigners before granting them Polish citizenship.

- reads the explanatory note.

According to the authors of the project, the existence of a "stable, factual connection between a foreigner and the state community justifies their acceptance into this community, but the formation of such connections and integration with it takes time, and the current 3-year period is insufficient." As stated in the explanation to the presidential project, "there can be no integration that justifies participation in the civil community without staying in the country and functioning in its society."

The document also draws attention to the fact that the current 3-year period of stay required to obtain citizenship "is one of the shortest in the European Union," which, according to the initiators, "may not provide enough time to master the Polish language at B1 level, understand the culture, and fully adapt to the socio-legal reality."

The explanation provides examples: Hungary requires 8 years of residence, Italy, Austria, and Spain — 10 years, France — 5 years (with the possibility of reduction to 2 years for graduates), Germany — 5 years (with the possibility of reduction to 3 years after completing an integration course), Czech Republic — 5 years.

Polish President signed law on aid to Ukrainians, but with restrictions26.09.25, 20:42 • 4626 views

It is noted that the entry into force of the law will lead to a decrease in state budget revenues from fees for decisions on recognition as a Polish citizen — from 1 to 3 million zlotys, provided that approximately 10,000 such applications are considered annually. From August 1, 2025, such a fee will be 1000 zlotys. At the same time, the President's Chancellery noted that the reduction in revenues "is partially offset by savings on social benefits."

The project stipulates that the law will come into force 30 days after its publication.

Addition

The presidential bill is the fulfillment of a promise made on Friday. The head of the presidential chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, announcing the signing of the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine, stated that on Monday, two bills would be submitted to the Sejm: on extending the term for obtaining Polish citizenship and on prosecuting for the propaganda of Banderism. The second of the mentioned projects has also been submitted to the Sejm — it provides for amendments to the Criminal Code and the law on the Institute of National Remembrance.

Recall

The Ministry of Education of Lithuania proposes to require foreigners in the service sector to have a basic knowledge of the Lithuanian language from 2026. After two years of residence in the country, a higher level of language proficiency will be required.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Austria
European Union
France
Czech Republic
Italy
Spain
Germany
Hungary
Poland