In Ukraine, more IT sole proprietorships are closing than opening: a decrease of 7.5 thousand entrepreneurs in a year.

Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14069 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14367 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15976 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22517 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29703 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31629 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35702 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22835 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14056 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49556 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127240 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 89997 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94540 views
Tesla Model Y

In Ukraine, more IT sole proprietorships are closing than opening: a decrease of 7.5 thousand entrepreneurs in a year.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

In the first 10 months of 2025, over 7,500 sole proprietorships in the field of computer programming closed in Ukraine, while the number of new registrations remained at last year's level.

In Ukraine, more IT sole proprietorships are closing than opening: a decrease of 7.5 thousand entrepreneurs in a year.

In Ukraine, IT entrepreneurship is facing significant changes: in the ten months of 2025, over 7,500 individual entrepreneurs in computer programming closed down, while new registrations remained at last year's level. The most active closures are observed in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, while a positive balance was maintained only in Volyn and Ternopil regions. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 18,605 new individual entrepreneurs in computer programming appeared this year - the number of newcomers in the field has hardly changed over the year. In contrast, existing businesses are closing down more actively: 26,158 IT entrepreneurs have ceased their activities. In total, losses in the industry have tripled over the year: - 7,553 individual entrepreneurs in just ten months of this year.

The largest number of new IT individual entrepreneurs are traditionally registered in Kyiv (3737), Lviv (2015), Dnipropetrovsk (1740), Kharkiv (1557), and Kyiv regions (1338). At the same time, a positive balance - when more opened than closed - was maintained only in two regions: Volyn (+19 individual entrepreneurs) and Ternopil region (+12).

Among new IT entrepreneurs, men prevail - 57% of registrations, while women account for 43%. And in no region does the number of female individual entrepreneurs exceed that of male individual entrepreneurs - this is currently an atypical situation for Ukrainian business, which is mostly started by women.

The median lifespan of an individual entrepreneur in the IT sector who closed down in 2025 is 4 years. Every sixth IT individual entrepreneur ceases operations within the first year, and another third works from one to four years. The oldest entrepreneur who closed this year had been working since 1991.

However, the closure of individual entrepreneurs does not necessarily indicate a crisis in the industry - rather, it indicates how the format of IT specialists' employment is changing. Thus, according to DOU, this year 57% of IT specialists work as individual entrepreneurs. For comparison, a year ago, there were 70% of such, and in 2022 - 87%.

At the same time, the number of vacancies in the IT sector has only increased over the year. Thus, if in 10 months of last year, 72,396 job offers for IT specialists were posted, in the same period this year, there are already 11% more such offers: 80,297.

Ukraine's restaurant business: revenue grows, but attendance falls - report12.11.25, 10:43 • 4008 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyTechnologies
