In Ukraine, more IT sole proprietorships are closing than opening: a decrease of 7.5 thousand entrepreneurs in a year.

In Ukraine, IT entrepreneurship is facing significant changes: in the ten months of 2025, over 7,500 individual entrepreneurs in computer programming closed down, while new registrations remained at last year's level. The most active closures are observed in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, while a positive balance was maintained only in Volyn and Ternopil regions. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

It is noted that 18,605 new individual entrepreneurs in computer programming appeared this year - the number of newcomers in the field has hardly changed over the year. In contrast, existing businesses are closing down more actively: 26,158 IT entrepreneurs have ceased their activities. In total, losses in the industry have tripled over the year: - 7,553 individual entrepreneurs in just ten months of this year.

The largest number of new IT individual entrepreneurs are traditionally registered in Kyiv (3737), Lviv (2015), Dnipropetrovsk (1740), Kharkiv (1557), and Kyiv regions (1338). At the same time, a positive balance - when more opened than closed - was maintained only in two regions: Volyn (+19 individual entrepreneurs) and Ternopil region (+12).

Among new IT entrepreneurs, men prevail - 57% of registrations, while women account for 43%. And in no region does the number of female individual entrepreneurs exceed that of male individual entrepreneurs - this is currently an atypical situation for Ukrainian business, which is mostly started by women.

The median lifespan of an individual entrepreneur in the IT sector who closed down in 2025 is 4 years. Every sixth IT individual entrepreneur ceases operations within the first year, and another third works from one to four years. The oldest entrepreneur who closed this year had been working since 1991.

However, the closure of individual entrepreneurs does not necessarily indicate a crisis in the industry - rather, it indicates how the format of IT specialists' employment is changing. Thus, according to DOU, this year 57% of IT specialists work as individual entrepreneurs. For comparison, a year ago, there were 70% of such, and in 2022 - 87%.

At the same time, the number of vacancies in the IT sector has only increased over the year. Thus, if in 10 months of last year, 72,396 job offers for IT specialists were posted, in the same period this year, there are already 11% more such offers: 80,297.

