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In Poland, an alert was announced and aircraft were scrambled over Russia's attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

An alert was announced in Poland's Lublin and Podkarpackie Voivodeships. Polish military aircraft patrolled the airspace.

In Poland, an alert was announced and aircraft were scrambled over Russia's attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 10, Poland issued an alert in the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships due to Russia’s missile attack on Ukrainian territory; Polish military aircraft were scrambled. This was reported by Poland’s Government Security Centre (RCB) on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

"A Russian air attack on the territory of Ukraine. The situation is being monitored. Polish aircraft are operating in the country’s airspace," the RCB notification received by residents of the Subcarpathian and Lublin voivodeships bordering Ukraine stated.

Later, the RCB sent a follow-up notification announcing that the air attack on Ukraine had ended and that there was no threat to Poland.

Supplement

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the country would deploy Patriot air defense systems in eastern Poland to help protect a NATO logistics hub through which weapons are supplied to Ukraine.

Poland to "invest" $26 billion in civil defense amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine06.10.26, 15:11 • 5428 views

Olga Rozgon

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