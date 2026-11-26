In Moscow, Colonel-General Yuri Grekhov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces for Armaments, was arrested. This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

On November 25, the 235th Garrison Military Court remanded Grekhov in pretrial detention. He is suspected of bribery.

At the same time, the case file does not specify what the charges are related to. The motion concerning the high-ranking military officer was filed by the Main Military Investigative Directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Additionally

Grekhov is 64 years old and has been in military service since 1979. He graduated from the Gorky Higher Anti-Aircraft Missile Air Defense School and served in the aviation and air defense forces of the Pacific Fleet and in Russia’s Far East.

For three years, he commanded the air defense and missile defense forces, and since 2021 he has been responsible for armaments in the Aerospace Forces. He is also deputy chairman of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers’ Coordinating Committee on Air Defense.

The general is under sanctions imposed by the EU, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Japan, and a number of other countries.

Recall

In the Armenian city of Gyumri, two servicemen of the 102nd Russian military base were arrested. They are suspected of assaulting 34-year-old Ukrainian citizen Dmytro Samuelenko.