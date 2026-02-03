In Kyiv, water was drained from heating systems in over 1,100 homes without heat after a Russian attack - mayor

$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
11:48 AM • 738 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 12218 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
09:16 AM • 22629 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 23541 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 24404 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 26687 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 32845 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 41945 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28412 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a day
February 3, 04:49 AM
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks
February 3, 05:15 AM
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred
06:15 AM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
06:30 AM
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy
09:06 AM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
06:30 AM
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
February 2, 06:38 PM
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite
February 2, 05:09 PM
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 03:28 PM
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
February 2, 11:19 AM
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations
11:58 AM
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known
February 2, 07:01 PM
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys
February 2, 04:54 PM
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career
February 2, 04:01 PM
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing
February 2, 03:14 PM
In Kyiv, water was drained from heating systems in over 1,100 homes without heat after a Russian attack - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

In Kyiv, water was drained from heating systems in over 1,100 homes in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts after an infrastructure facility was damaged. The city is deploying additional heating points in schools, and the State Emergency Service is also deploying heating points.

In Kyiv, water was drained from heating systems in over 1,100 homes without heat after a Russian attack - mayor

In Kyiv, water has been drained from heating systems in over 1,100 buildings that were left without heat after a new Russian attack, which severely damaged an infrastructure facility providing their heat supply, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Over 1,100 buildings in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts remain without heat after a massive enemy attack on the capital's critical infrastructure. The infrastructure facility that provides heat to these buildings was severely damaged last night. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and the prospects for restoration. Water was drained from the heating systems in these more than 1,100 buildings in the morning to prevent freezing.

- Klitschko wrote.

According to him, the city is deploying additional heating support points in schools in microdistricts whose buildings are left without heating.

"Currently, there are 5 additional points in Darnytskyi district and 4 in Dniprovskyi district, which are connected to mobile boiler houses and where people can stay day and night. Also, the State Emergency Service is deploying 36 heating points in Darnytsia (at 20 locations) and 27 points in Dniprovskyi district (also at 20 locations)," Klitschko noted.

The addresses of the points can be found on the official resources of the district administrations, city authorities, and the State Emergency Service.

In Kharkiv and the region, 125,000 consumers are without heat after the Russian attack, and in Kyiv, over 1,100 more buildings – Deputy Prime Minister
03.02.26, 09:23

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv