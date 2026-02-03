In Kyiv, water was drained from heating systems in over 1,100 homes without heat after a Russian attack - mayor

In Kyiv, water has been drained from heating systems in over 1,100 buildings that were left without heat after a new Russian attack, which severely damaged an infrastructure facility providing their heat supply, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Over 1,100 buildings in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts remain without heat after a massive enemy attack on the capital's critical infrastructure. The infrastructure facility that provides heat to these buildings was severely damaged last night. Specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and the prospects for restoration. Water was drained from the heating systems in these more than 1,100 buildings in the morning to prevent freezing. - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, the city is deploying additional heating support points in schools in microdistricts whose buildings are left without heating.

"Currently, there are 5 additional points in Darnytskyi district and 4 in Dniprovskyi district, which are connected to mobile boiler houses and where people can stay day and night. Also, the State Emergency Service is deploying 36 heating points in Darnytsia (at 20 locations) and 27 points in Dniprovskyi district (also at 20 locations)," Klitschko noted.

The addresses of the points can be found on the official resources of the district administrations, city authorities, and the State Emergency Service.

