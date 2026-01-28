In Kyiv region, a man defrauded people of almost UAH 800,000 by selling non-existent generators and equipment

$42.960.17
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 5054 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 10468 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 11549 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 13745 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 20001 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 39523 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 54381 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41598 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 65923 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31910 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 14766 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 20199 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control05:44 AM • 11620 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oil06:22 AM • 9636 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 20059 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 814 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 20932 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 47025 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 64467 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 24416 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 23789 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 31249 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 34565 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 40790 views
In Kyiv region, a man defrauded people of almost UAH 800,000 by selling non-existent generators and equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In the Kyiv region, a 37-year-old man defrauded seven buyers of almost UAH 800,000 by posting fake advertisements for the sale of generators and warehouse equipment. He received full prepayment, after which he disappeared.

In Kyiv region, a man defrauded people of almost UAH 800,000 by selling non-existent generators and equipment

A 37-year-old resident of Kyiv region defrauded buyers of hundreds of thousands of hryvnias under the guise of selling generators and warehouse equipment – he has been notified of suspicion of fraud. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Holosiiv District Prosecutor's Office, a 37-year-old resident of Kyiv region was notified of suspicion of fraud (Parts 1, 2, 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

From July 2025 to January 2026, the man posted fake advertisements on the online platforms Prom and OLX for the sale of generators, which are in high demand due to electricity problems, as well as cabins and stackers (equipment for lifting goods).

In correspondence with potential buyers, the man sent them invoices for full payment of orders to bank accounts controlled by him, and after receiving the money, he no longer made contact.

In this way, he defrauded 7 buyers of almost 800 thousand hryvnias.

Three officials in Kyiv region exposed for supplying critical equipment to Russian industry26.01.26, 20:20 • 3670 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
