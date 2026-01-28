In Kyiv region, a man defrauded people of almost UAH 800,000 by selling non-existent generators and equipment

A 37-year-old resident of Kyiv region defrauded buyers of hundreds of thousands of hryvnias under the guise of selling generators and warehouse equipment – he has been notified of suspicion of fraud. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Holosiiv District Prosecutor's Office, a 37-year-old resident of Kyiv region was notified of suspicion of fraud (Parts 1, 2, 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

From July 2025 to January 2026, the man posted fake advertisements on the online platforms Prom and OLX for the sale of generators, which are in high demand due to electricity problems, as well as cabins and stackers (equipment for lifting goods).

In correspondence with potential buyers, the man sent them invoices for full payment of orders to bank accounts controlled by him, and after receiving the money, he no longer made contact.

In this way, he defrauded 7 buyers of almost 800 thousand hryvnias.

Three officials in Kyiv region exposed for supplying critical equipment to Russian industry