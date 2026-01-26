Three officials in Kyiv region exposed for supplying critical equipment to Russian industry

$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 2332 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 8614 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 18284 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19282 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33445 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23632 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 45710 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41147 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31062 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 37930 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 26889 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11566 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 18764 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 944 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 33445 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 37982 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 1384 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 5376 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 6126 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11601 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34368 views
Three officials in Kyiv region exposed for supplying critical equipment to Russian industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has uncovered a scheme for the illegal supply of Ukrainian critical equipment to Russia. Three company employees have been notified of suspicion; the value of the transferred devices is approximately 9 million hryvnias.

Three officials in Kyiv region exposed for supplying critical equipment to Russian industry

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has uncovered a scheme for the illegal supply of Ukrainian critical equipment to Russia, bypassing sanctions. Three employees of the enterprise have been notified of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, and the total value of the electromechanical devices smuggled is about 9 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, officials of one of the enterprises in the Kyiv region organized the sale of wholesale batches of domestic electromechanical devices for the needs of the enemy's industrial production. This refers to equipment used in automation and safety systems and is critical for the functioning of the state sector of the aggressor country's economy.

The investigation established that from August 2022 to January 2023, the Ukrainian manufacturer, despite existing restrictions, systematically supplied such products to a Russian enterprise that cooperates with Russian government structures.

- reports the Prosecutor General's Office.

A multi-level logistics scheme was used to disguise the illegal export. Ukrainian products were registered to a fictitious enterprise registered in the Middle East. Subsequently, the cargo transited through European Union countries to Russia.

According to preliminary data, several batches of electromechanical devices totaling about 9 million hryvnias were smuggled into Russia under this scheme.

In January 2023, the scheme was exposed and stopped. After the investigation, three officials of the enterprise were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Over UAH 43 million in advance payment for the reconstruction of a berth in Chornomorsk was transferred abroad: the entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion26.01.26, 16:57 • 1898 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
European Union