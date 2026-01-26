Three officials in Kyiv region exposed for supplying critical equipment to Russian industry

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has uncovered a scheme for the illegal supply of Ukrainian critical equipment to Russia, bypassing sanctions. Three employees of the enterprise have been notified of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, and the total value of the electromechanical devices smuggled is about 9 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, officials of one of the enterprises in the Kyiv region organized the sale of wholesale batches of domestic electromechanical devices for the needs of the enemy's industrial production. This refers to equipment used in automation and safety systems and is critical for the functioning of the state sector of the aggressor country's economy.

The investigation established that from August 2022 to January 2023, the Ukrainian manufacturer, despite existing restrictions, systematically supplied such products to a Russian enterprise that cooperates with Russian government structures. - reports the Prosecutor General's Office.

A multi-level logistics scheme was used to disguise the illegal export. Ukrainian products were registered to a fictitious enterprise registered in the Middle East. Subsequently, the cargo transited through European Union countries to Russia.

According to preliminary data, several batches of electromechanical devices totaling about 9 million hryvnias were smuggled into Russia under this scheme.

In January 2023, the scheme was exposed and stopped. After the investigation, three officials of the enterprise were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

