Over UAH 43 million in advance payment for the reconstruction of a berth in Chornomorsk was transferred abroad: the entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv

The head of the enterprise has been served with a notice of suspicion of embezzling UAH 43 million in advance payment for the reconstruction of a berth in Chornomorsk. The money was transferred to the founder's account abroad, and the work was not performed.

Over UAH 43 million in advance payment for the reconstruction of a berth in Chornomorsk was transferred abroad: the entrepreneur was served with a notice of suspicion

The director of the company was notified of suspicion of embezzling funds from a state enterprise during payment for services for the reconstruction of a pier in the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, in July 2018, the head of the enterprise submitted a proposal to participate in a tender announced by the state enterprise for the performance of works on the reconstruction of hydraulic equipment. As a result of the procedure, a contract was concluded between the parties for a total value of UAH 88.6 million.

According to the terms of the contract, the state enterprise transferred an advance payment to the contractor in the amount of half of the contract amount – over UAH 43 million. However, the works stipulated by the agreement were not performed.

Instead, according to law enforcement officials, the director of the company disposed of the received funds at his own discretion. In particular, immediately after the money was received, he transferred it to the private account of the company's founder abroad.

As a result of these actions, the state enterprise suffered losses amounting to over UAH 43 million.

As a result of these actions, the state enterprise suffered losses amounting to over UAH 43 million

- noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are deciding on the issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

Recall

The CEO of an energy company and two subordinates will appear in court for embezzling UAH 5 million. They inflated prices for materials during the repair of critical infrastructure.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

