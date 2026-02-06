In Kyiv, over 255 brigades are working to restore electricity and heat, their number will be increased - Shmyhal

In Kyiv, more than 255 brigades are working today to restore light and heat, and a decision has been made to increase their number. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

A meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters was held. Officials reported on the schedules for restoring energy facilities and combined heat and power plants. We are monitoring the process at all stages. - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, more than 255 brigades are working today to restore light and heat in the capital. A decision was made to increase their number.

Special attention is paid to the most problematic buildings with damaged internal networks. If necessary, additional personnel are involved in the work. We are grateful to everyone who restores damaged networks day and night. - added the minister.

Let's add

In addition, Shmyhal reminded that the application process for additional payments to employees of emergency recovery brigades who are eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling has started in Diia. Each person who is currently eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks on our energy system will receive UAH 20,000 in January, February, and March.

International humanitarian aid is also arriving in Ukraine.

Today alone, more than 173 tons of energy equipment were transferred to companies. Tomorrow, we expect 22 powerful generators out of 48, which Lithuania recently handed over to Ukraine, to arrive in Kyiv. There are supplies from Japanese JICA. - added the minister.

According to Shmyhal, work is underway to strengthen the resilience of mobile communications. Additional capacities are being involved for this purpose.