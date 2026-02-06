$43.140.03
In Kyiv, over 1,100 buildings are without heating; their residents should be provided with more assistance - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase assistance to residents of over a thousand buildings in Kyiv that remain without heating. He also called for accelerating repair work and digitizing the process of providing aid.

In Kyiv, over 1,100 buildings are without heating; their residents should be provided with more assistance - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that people living in capital buildings left without heating should be given more assistance, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking about the energy situation, Zelenskyy noted that "there are no weeks or months for repairs and equipment supplies. And many, many things are actively accelerating."

Everyone in Ukraine is ready to help, and everyone is really helping Kyiv – these are many communities, very many, state companies – everyone is now directing their resources. The situation in the capital is still very difficult. More than 1,100 buildings are without heating. People from such buildings should be given more assistance 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Additionally

At the same time, the President noted that it often happens that initial reports about repairs for several weeks turn out to be inaccurate and work can be accelerated. At each selector meeting, this is a significant part of the discussions. Deadlines, acceleration, search and supply of additional equipment.

Therefore, according to Zelenskyy, it is generally important to maximize the digitalization of everything related to existing problems, existing needs of people, and how people are being helped.

The more such digitalization there is, the less time will be spent on checking reports 

- summarized the Head of State.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Heating
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv