DTEK to provide more electricity to homes without heating in two districts on Kyiv's left bank

On the left bank of Kyiv, buildings in the Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts, which are without heat after the last enemy attack, are being given more electricity, DTEK energy company reported on Friday, writes UNN.

"Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts of Kyiv - for those who are currently without heat after the last shelling. We understand how difficult it is when it's cold and dark at home. Therefore, energy workers have done the impossible and increased the possibility of supplying light to your homes," DTEK reported.

According to DTEK, the power will be turned off only during these hours:

from 8:00 to 11:00;

from 18:00 to 21:00.

"The networks are currently very overloaded. When everyone turns on boilers and heaters at the same time, accidents can happen. Therefore, we ask: turn on powerful appliances one by one. Thank you for your understanding and endurance," DTEK indicated.

According to data from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the situation in Kyiv is still difficult - more than 1,200 buildings in various districts of the capital are without heating.