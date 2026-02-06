1395 Invincibility Points are operating in Kyiv, 211 of them deployed by the State Emergency Service - Klymenko

Photo: t.me/Klymenko_MVS

1395 Invincibility Points are operating in Kyiv. Among them are 211 aid points provided by the State Emergency Service, deployed in tents. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The locations of these points can be found in the Diia application. Klymenko added that almost 9,000 people applied to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the past day alone, and almost 174,000 since the points began operating.

Also, almost 990 rescuers from the State Emergency Service and more than 300 units of special equipment are involved in the recovery efforts, the post states.

Our locations are autonomous, equipped with heat and power generators. Visitors are offered hot drinks and the opportunity to warm up. If necessary, the number of such points will be increased. The enemy strikes not only at infrastructure but also at human endurance. That is why our psychologists also work at these locations. Since the beginning of the year, they have provided consultations and assistance to almost 34,000 citizens. - Klymenko stated.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, frosty weather will continue for at least another week.

Snow, ice, and sub-zero temperatures complicate the situation, but do not stop our work. We are working in an intensified mode. We coordinate the actions of all services. We are doing our best to return heat to homes as soon as possible and help people get through these difficult days. - the post says.

Recall

On Friday, February 6, DTEK increased the supply of electricity to homes in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, which were left without heat after the last shelling. Electricity will be switched off only from 8:00 to 11:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.