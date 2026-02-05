Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy thanked the Swedish Prime Minister for the decision to allocate $100 million for energy support. They also discussed strengthening air defense and protecting critical infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and thanked him for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support, UNN reports.
Discussed with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. I provided detailed information on the overall situation, recovery efforts, and our needs. I thanked Sweden for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support.
In addition, Zelenskyy and Kristersson also discussed strengthening air defense and protecting critical infrastructure.
The Nordic and Baltic countries support us greatly, and we appreciate it immensely. We continue to coordinate our diplomatic efforts, and I informed Ulf about the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and contacts with the American side. Thank you for your support!