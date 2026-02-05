Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and thanked him for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support, UNN reports.

Discussed with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. I provided detailed information on the overall situation, recovery efforts, and our needs. I thanked Sweden for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Kristersson also discussed strengthening air defense and protecting critical infrastructure.