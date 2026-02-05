Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Chernihiv region and spoke with local residents
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation
Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy thanked the Swedish Prime Minister for the decision to allocate $100 million for energy support. They also discussed strengthening air defense and protecting critical infrastructure.

Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and thanked him for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support, UNN reports.

Discussed with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. I provided detailed information on the overall situation, recovery efforts, and our needs. I thanked Sweden for today's decision to allocate $100 million in energy support.

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Kristersson also discussed strengthening air defense and protecting critical infrastructure.

The Nordic and Baltic countries support us greatly, and we appreciate it immensely. We continue to coordinate our diplomatic efforts, and I informed Ulf about the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and contacts with the American side. Thank you for your support!

- the Head of State summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ulf Kristersson
charity
Abu Dhabi
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine