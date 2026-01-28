Robbed a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who lost a limb: a young man was notified of suspicion in Kharkiv region

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a 19-year-old man who robbed a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who lost a limb while performing a combat mission. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on the evening of December 10, 2025, in the village of Ohultsi, Bohodukhiv district. The young man was at the home of his acquaintance, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the conversation, he learned that due to an injury, the man had received a state payment of more than 900 thousand hryvnias.

Waiting for the owner of the house to fall asleep, the suspect secretly took his mobile phone and, using a banking application, made eight transfers of funds from the victim's account to his own card.

As a result, the attacker stole more than 200 thousand hryvnias and then left the house. He then spent the money on his own needs, including purchasing computer equipment and household items for a loved one.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, the young man was notified of suspicion of theft committed under martial law, as well as unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of Police Department No. 1 of the Bohodukhiv District Police Department with the operational support of relevant units.

Recall

