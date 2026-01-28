$42.960.17
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 15642 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 20875 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 21449 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 22360 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 25906 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44050 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57293 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42893 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 75548 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Robbed a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who lost a limb: a young man was notified of suspicion in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

In Kharkiv region, a 19-year-old young man robbed a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who had lost a limb, stealing over 200,000 hryvnias. He transferred the funds from the victim's account to his own card through a banking application.

Robbed a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who lost a limb: a young man was notified of suspicion in Kharkiv region
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a 19-year-old man who robbed a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who lost a limb while performing a combat mission. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on the evening of December 10, 2025, in the village of Ohultsi, Bohodukhiv district. The young man was at the home of his acquaintance, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the conversation, he learned that due to an injury, the man had received a state payment of more than 900 thousand hryvnias.

Waiting for the owner of the house to fall asleep, the suspect secretly took his mobile phone and, using a banking application, made eight transfers of funds from the victim's account to his own card.

As a result, the attacker stole more than 200 thousand hryvnias and then left the house. He then spent the money on his own needs, including purchasing computer equipment and household items for a loved one.

Under the procedural guidance of the Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, the young man was notified of suspicion of theft committed under martial law, as well as unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of Police Department No. 1 of the Bohodukhiv District Police Department with the operational support of relevant units.

Recall

In Volyn, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematic rapes and sexual violence against his two minor daughters during 2021-2024. The crimes were discovered in April 2025 after the grandmother contacted medics when one of the girls tried to commit suicide.

