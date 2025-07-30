In half a year, Ukrainians adopted almost 600 children: which regions are leading

In the first six months of 2025, Ukrainian citizens adopted 589 orphans and children deprived of parental care. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Specifically, among those adopted:

199 children aged up to three years;

160 – from three to six years;

148 – from six to 11 years, and 82 children older than 11 years.

The largest number of adoptions occurred in Kyiv Oblast (67 children), Dnipropetrovsk (66), Odesa (49), Zakarpattia (47), and Zhytomyr (37).

The agency added that currently, 2,276 adoption candidates are registered, of whom 1,625 are ready to adopt one or two children aged five to ten years. At the same time, out of 14,679 children eligible for adoption, 10,628 are children aged 10 years and older, and 10,226 children have siblings and are registered together.

In total, 11,078 children eligible for adoption are currently being raised in a family environment:

10,086 – in foster families and family-type orphanages;

992 – under guardianship or temporarily placed with relatives or acquaintances.

The largest number of children on the local adoption register are in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (2,129 children), Odesa (1,155), Kharkiv (926), Donetsk (822), and Zaporizhzhia (821 children).

Recall

Earlier, Iryna Tulyakova, head of the Coordination Center for the Development of Family Education and Child Care, spoke about the challenges regarding child adoption in Ukraine. In particular, according to her, there are problems with databases, with information about children, and with the workload on the State Service for Children.