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In four districts of Kyiv, power was cut and electric public transport stopped operating after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Following the Russian attack, parts of four districts of Kyiv were left without power. Trolleybuses and trams are temporarily not running.

In four districts of Kyiv, power was cut and electric public transport stopped operating after the Russian attack

Emergency power outages occurred in parts of four districts of Kyiv due to a Russian attack. Electric transport services were temporarily suspended due to a lack of voltage in the power system. The Kyiv City Military Administration and city transport services reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Power supply problems were recorded in parts of the Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

Due to power outages on certain sections, trolleybuses and trams were temporarily suspended. Information on the resumption of their operation and possible route changes is to be published additionally.

Energy workers are working to restore the power supply

The KCMA confirmed that the emergency power outages were connected to a Russian attack.

Energy workers are currently working to restore power as quickly as possible in the affected districts of the capital.

The timelines for the full restoration of the power supply and public electric transport services have not yet been specified.

The U.S. offered russia a number of "incentives" in exchange for halting strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — media reports11.10.26, 13:41 • 12065 views

Stepan Haftko

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