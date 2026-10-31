In the Dnipropetrovsk region, slightly more than 100,000 people are without electricity — Regional Military Administration

In the populated areas of Dniprovskyi, Kamianskyi and Pavlohradskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region that are still without electricity due to Russian attacks, Points of Invincibility have been switched to round-the-clock operation. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

There are almost 1,500 Points of Invincibility in Dnipropetrovsk region. More than 60 of them have overnight accommodation - Hanzha noted.

He added that a little over 100,000 consumers in Dniprovskyi, Kamianskyi and Pavlohradskyi districts remain without electricity due to enemy attacks.

Energy workers are working nonstop to restore power to people's homes as soon as possible. If you still do not have electricity, go to the nearest Point of Invincibility. There, you can charge your devices, use the internet, warm up and receive assistance - Hanzha emphasized.

He also urged residents of the region to consume electricity sparingly.

The power system, weakened by enemy attacks, remains unstable. Do not switch on several high-powered electrical appliances at the same time. If possible, postpone using them during peak hours - the post said.

Recall

"Ukrzaliznytsia" warned passengers about significant delays to trains traveling from and to Dnipro due to ongoing Russian attacks on the railway station and locomotives.