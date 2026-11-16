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The Russians have prepared to strike — Zelenskyy urged people to respond to air-raid alerts tonight and throughout tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1814 views

Zelenskyy urged people to respond to danger signals due to a possible Russian strike. He mentioned North Korean missiles and Ukraine’s need for Western technology.

The Russians have prepared to strike — Zelenskyy urged people to respond to air-raid alerts tonight and throughout tomorrow
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for responding to missile threat alerts, noting that there is information that Russia has prepared to launch a strike, UNN reports. 

Please, by all means, this evening, tonight, and throughout tomorrow, pay attention to missile threat alerts. There is information that the Russians have prepared to launch a strike. Take care of yourselves. And they there, in Russia, must know that for every act of their evil, there will be our just response 

- Zelenskyy said during his evening video address. 

He added that at the Staff meeting, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine presented a report on Russia's missile plans – on the production of ballistic missiles and the production of cruise missiles, noting that the scale of production they are planning is not for peace.

Unfortunately, Russia is receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea: dozens of missiles per month are involved. This is extremely dangerous, and not only for Ukraine. By using their ballistic missiles in this war, North Korea is making its weapons more effective. This creates additional challenges for the entire region near Korea. And for us in Europe, this is also a challenge: if Russia has such an ally that supplies ballistic missiles, then Ukraine also needs clear parity so that we can respond to the Russian threat on equal terms. Europe has missiles that deliver truly effective strikes. Germany, France, Britain, Italy – we are talking about the fact that countering Russian global banditry, supported by its ally in Pyongyang, must be based on more appropriate supplies for Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy added. 

According to him, we must return to discussing the destruction of ballistic missile launchers in Russia. The President stressed that Western partners possess the technology to do this, and that in order to persuade Russia to make peace more quickly and guarantee security more reliably, such technologies must be available to us, in Ukraine.

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for the "Ramstein" meeting – "we are focusing on interceptors for air defence and supplying Ukrainian combat aviation with ammunition; we will also discuss additional funding."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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