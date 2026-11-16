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Search operations have been completed in Komyshuvakha following the Russian attack: 72 people were killed, four are missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

After two weeks of operations in Komyshuvakha, the deaths of 72 people were confirmed. Four remain missing, while another four are in hospital.

Search operations have been completed in Komyshuvakha following the Russian attack: 72 people were killed, four are missing

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. As reported by Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi, 72 people were killed as a result of the enemy strike, while four people remain missing, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, rescuers and police officers worked for two weeks under the constant threat of strikes. During this time, the Russians shelled the settlement eleven times. Nine attacks directly targeted the site of the operations. As a result of these strikes alone, three police officers and four rescuers were injured, and equipment was damaged.

Unfortunately, the shelling of Komyshuvakha on November 2, 2026, became one of the most tragic incidents since the beginning of the full-scale war. Seventy-two people were killed, including rescuers, police officers, gymnasium and Administrative Services Center employees, public utility workers, and medical personnel. Among those killed was a teacher who came to the shelter every day to conduct online lessons for children who had left the community. To clear the rubble and find the bodies of those killed, we brought in engineering equipment and canine teams. Experts worked continuously, conducting dozens of DNA examinations. Four people remain missing 

- Vygivskyi reported.

Another four people who were rescued in the first hours after the shelling remain in hospital under medical supervision, the minister added.

He thanked the police officers, rescuers, volunteers, and military personnel who worked at the search and rescue site for these two weeks — just a few kilometers from the front line and under a constant threat to their own lives.

GUR identified Russians involved in strike on a school in Komyshuvakha07.11.26, 10:27 • 4764 views

Antonina Tumanova

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