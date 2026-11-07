GUR identified Russians involved in strike on a school in Komyshuvakha

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) identified the Russians involved in the airstrike on a school in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, on November 2. The GUR reported this on November 7, UNN writes.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine identified the Russian servicemen involved in the war crime in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region — as a result of a targeted strike with aerial bombs on a local school where civilians were being provided with humanitarian aid, at least 53 people were killed, and more than fifty others are considered missing - the GUR reported.

According to the GUR, "on November 2, 2026, at 09:45, two Russian guided aerial bombs struck the Komyshuvakha ‘Dzherelo’ Gymnasium, destroying the sports hall and an utility building. An hour later, the occupiers additionally dropped another FAB-3000 on the underground premises of the gymnasium, where an Invincibility Point and a shelter for local residents were located."

As of November 7, 55 deaths are known.

Death toll following the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 55

"As a result of the explosion of the heavy aerial bomb, people were trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Some of the bodies found have not yet been identified. DNA samples were taken from the relatives of those missing in order to establish the identities of the deceased. According to preliminary estimates, the bodies of around 30 more victims may remain under the rubble," the GUR stated.

According to military intelligence, the strike on Komyshuvakha was planned by Colonel Fedir Volodymyrovych Zubakov, head of the fire engagement group of the headquarters of the ‘Dnieper’ grouping of troops (forces) of the Russian occupying army. Four Su-34 aircraft were involved in committing the war crime - the GUR reported.

In particular, the GUR reported that "a tactical aviation group No. 5 of the Special Combat Group of the reserve aviation grouping of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was involved in the bombing of the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, on November 2, 2026. It was formed on the basis of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment (military unit 77978) of the 4th Mixed Aviation Division and the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 1st Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Ukraine’s military intelligence identified the Russian pilots who carried out these drops: Captain Serhii Oleksandrovych Yelisieiev; Captain Dmytro Andriiovych Zvieriev; Senior Lieutenant Rodion Serhiiovych Plotnikov; Senior Lieutenant Mykyta Viktorovych Ihnatiev; Senior Lieutenant Maksym Viktorovych Sokolenko; Lieutenant Vadym Oleh ovych Perek hrest - the GUR noted.

The crew of another Russian aircraft is reportedly being identified.

Russia’s strike on Komyshuvakha is one of the largest since the start of Russian invasion: region declared three days of mourning