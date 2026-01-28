In Chernihiv region, a TCC official who influenced the decisions of the military medical commission for bribes was exposed - SBI

In Chernihiv region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed an officer of the mobilization department of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support, who, for a monetary reward, interfered with the accounting of conscripts and influenced the decisions of the military medical commission. This was reported by the SBI, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

The SBI emphasized that transparent and fair mobilization is one of the key priorities of the state under martial law. Any attempts to use official position to evade service undermine public trust and national security, which is why law enforcement officers systematically expose corruption schemes in this area.

According to the investigation, the TCC officer, together with representatives of the SBU's Military Counterintelligence Department, organized an illegal scheme, within which he interfered with the process of passing the military medical commission for bribes.

In particular, the suspect offered an acquaintance a way to avoid mobilization, using official powers and informal connections to influence the results of the VMC.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of the offense and possible accomplices.

Recall

In Kyiv region, the head of the financial service of a military unit will be tried for illegal payments. Due to his actions, the state lost almost 500 thousand hryvnias.