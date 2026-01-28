$42.960.17
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14567 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 19870 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 20477 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 21566 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 25418 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 43609 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57015 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42727 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 74695 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
In Chernihiv region, a TCC official who influenced the decisions of the military medical commission for bribes was exposed - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In Chernihiv region, an officer of the TCC mobilization department was exposed for interfering with the registration of conscripts and influencing the decisions of the military medical commission for bribes. He offered an acquaintance to avoid mobilization using his official powers.

In Chernihiv region, a TCC official who influenced the decisions of the military medical commission for bribes was exposed - SBI

In Chernihiv region, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed an officer of the mobilization department of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support, who, for a monetary reward, interfered with the accounting of conscripts and influenced the decisions of the military medical commission. This was reported by the SBI, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

The SBI emphasized that transparent and fair mobilization is one of the key priorities of the state under martial law. Any attempts to use official position to evade service undermine public trust and national security, which is why law enforcement officers systematically expose corruption schemes in this area.

According to the investigation, the TCC officer, together with representatives of the SBU's Military Counterintelligence Department, organized an illegal scheme, within which he interfered with the process of passing the military medical commission for bribes.

In particular, the suspect offered an acquaintance a way to avoid mobilization, using official powers and informal connections to influence the results of the VMC.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all circumstances of the offense and possible accomplices.

Recall

In Kyiv region, the head of the financial service of a military unit will be tried for illegal payments. Due to his actions, the state lost almost 500 thousand hryvnias.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine