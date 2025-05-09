"Immortal Regiment": A wave of actions against Russian war crimes continues in Europe and the USA

For several days starting from May 4, street performances were held in nine European countries and Canada to remind humanity of the systemic war crimes of Putin's Russia. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by sources.

Details

According to representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora, the actions took place in Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, Albania, Ukraine and Canada.

According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law, starts aggressive wars against neighbors and around the world, committing numerous war crimes, including against civilians and children.

In addition, during the performances, their participants told the truth about Russia's participation in the Second World War, in particular its alliance with Nazi regimes and the collaboration of millions of Russians with the Nazis.

A series of actions took place under the name "death regiment" as an antithesis to Putin's propaganda campaign "immortal regiment".

It is expected that the actions will continue in many countries on May 9, when the culmination of "victory day" will take place in Moscow.

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Addendum

Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the participating states of the Coalition of States on the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine approved the creation of a special tribunal, referring to the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly regarding aggression against Ukraine and the Vienna-Riga statement of the Coalition of States of November 22, 2024.

Next week, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the Lviv statement of the Coalition of States on the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe.