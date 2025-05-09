"Immortal Regiment": A wave of actions against Russian war crimes continues in Europe and the USA

$41.510.07
46.89
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

May 9, 07:57 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

May 9, 06:00 AM

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

May 9, 05:39 AM

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM
"Immortal Regiment": A wave of actions against Russian war crimes continues in Europe and the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Street performances reminiscent of Russia's war crimes took place in Europe and Canada. The акции прошли под названием "Immortal Regiment".

"Immortal Regiment": A wave of actions against Russian war crimes continues in Europe and the USA

For several days starting from May 4, street performances were held in nine European countries and Canada to remind humanity of the systemic war crimes of Putin's Russia. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by sources.

Details

According to representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora, the actions took place in Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, Albania, Ukraine and Canada.

According to the participants of the performances, their goal is to remind the civilized world of the barbaric actions of Moscow, which for many years and decades has systematically violated international law, starts aggressive wars against neighbors and around the world, committing numerous war crimes, including against civilians and children.

In addition, during the performances, their participants told the truth about Russia's participation in the Second World War, in particular its alliance with Nazi regimes and the collaboration of millions of Russians with the Nazis.

A series of actions took place under the name "death regiment" as an antithesis to Putin's propaganda campaign "immortal regiment".

It is expected that the actions will continue in many countries on May 9, when the culmination of "victory day" will take place in Moscow.

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next09.05.25, 14:44 • 29356 views

Addendum

Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the participating states of the Coalition of States on the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine approved the creation of a special tribunal, referring to the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly regarding aggression against Ukraine and the Vienna-Riga statement of the Coalition of States of November 22, 2024.

Next week, at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the Lviv statement of the Coalition of States on the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Council of Europe
United Nations
Albania
Canada
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Italy
Spain
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.36
Bitcoin
$103,644.00
S&P 500
$5,684.88
Tesla
$302.85
Газ TTF
$34.70
Золото
$3,335.64
Ethereum
$2,369.64