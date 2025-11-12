Illegally sold fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for UAH 28 million: SBI exposed a criminal scheme in five regions

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed and blocked a scheme for the illegal sale of fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in five regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

This refers to a large-scale scheme for the illegal sale of special diesel fuel intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the winter period. The volume of fuel sold exceeds 700 tons, amounting to approximately 28 million hryvnias.

Operatives detained two suspects in the criminal scheme - the head of the military equipment, armaments, and logistics service of a battalion and a soldier of the material support battalion of one of the military units in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The investigation established that since May of this year, the military organized the illegal sale of diesel fuel in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernivtsi regions.

The fuel was sold to private entrepreneurs, mainly in the field of cargo transportation. This includes special colored diesel fuel, which was supposed to be used exclusively by military units at the front.

During searches at the temporary deployment point of one of the military units, over 30 tons of diesel fuel were seized. It was already being prepared for sale - draft accounting and other documents were also found.

According to the records, the military illegally sold a total of 718 tons of fuel, earning a profit of about 28 million hryvnias.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - theft and appropriation of military property, committed under martial law with abuse of official position. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from ten to fifteen years.

