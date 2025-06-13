$41.490.02
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
IDF strikes Iranian missile sites: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed dozens of launchers and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles in Iran. The Israeli military stressed that this is important for protecting their country.

IDF strikes Iranian missile sites: details

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed strikes on Iranian missile facilities. In particular, dozens of launchers and storage sites for "surface-to-surface" missiles were hit, UNN writes, citing the IDF statement.

Details

"In recent hours, Air Force fighters, under the precise guidance of the intelligence department, carried out a series of strikes on the surface-to-surface missile network of the Iranian regime," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF reported that dozens of launchers, storage sites for "surface-to-surface" missiles and other military facilities were destroyed in the strikes. It is noted that a unique launch mechanism housed in containers was installed at one of the facilities that were attacked in western Iran.

"During the war, the Iranian regime launched hundreds of surface-to-surface missiles at Israeli territory. The destruction of these missiles is a vital mission in the effort to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the Israeli military stressed.

The IDF also reported that the Iranian regime's missile arsenal includes missiles with a range of thousands of kilometers.

"Their presence in the hands of the Iranian regime poses a danger to the region and the world," the IDF stressed.

Addendum

Iranian sources reported on June 13 in the afternoon about new air attacks by Israel in the northwestern region of the country, in particular in the areas of Tabriz and Shiraz.

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

According to reports, Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been prepared in secrecy for more than eight months. It may take several weeks.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
