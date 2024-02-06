IAEA head plans to visit Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by russians tomorrow

Tomorrow, February 7, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the IAEA said this during his visit to Kyiv, Tagesschau reports, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, during a visit to ZNPP, the IAEA chief is to assess whether it is possible to operate the plant with a reduced number of personnel and how safe the fuel that has been in the reactors for years is.

Nuclear fuel lifetime expires at the russian-occupied ZNPP

According to him, the number of ZNPP employees is currently much lower than the number of personnel that should be available.

This huge facility once employed about 12,000 people. Now their number has dropped to 2,000-3,000. "However, in order to operate such a highly developed system, you need a certain number of people with different functions. So far, the situation is stable," but it is a very, very delicate balance - Rafael Grossi summarized.

He noted that during the visit, he also plans to investigate the prospects of the personnel situation at the russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

Addendum

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is on a working visit to Kyiv today, February 6 and...

He has already discussed the issue of Ukrainian NPPs with representatives of the energy and nuclear industries.

IAEA: some ZNPP employees refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom

Recall

After the talks in Kyiv, Grossi plans to visit Zaporizhzhya NPP. According to the IAEA's official announcement, Grossi is to review and try to make progress on a number of ongoing nuclear safety issues at ZNPP, including potential risks associated with maintenance activities at the plant.