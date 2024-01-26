ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Nuclear fuel lifetime expires at the russian-occupied ZNPP

Kyiv

 22770 views

All six reactors at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are reaching the end of their nuclear fuel life, which could lead to a radiation accident.

The term of nuclear fuel in the reactors at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is about to expire . This is stated in a statement by NNEGC Energoatom, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the acting chairman of the board of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, the six-year period allowed by the manufacturer for nuclear fuel in all six reactors of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP will soon expire.

"It may be an attempt by the occupiers to hide the true situation at ZNPP": Energoatom commented on the IAEA's non-admission04.01.24, 12:35 • 30092 views

The agency emphasizes that further operation of such fuel violates the terms of the technical specifications established with due regard to safety standards and can lead to the destruction of the integrity of fuel cells and, as a result, to a radiation accident.

The invaders' attempts to alternately switch ZNPP power units from "cold shutdown" to "hot shutdown" further undermine the situation, not to mention the outright violation of the terms of the SNRIU licenses for the operation of these nuclear facilities, i.e. both the requirements of Ukrainian and international law

- Kotin emphasized.

Recall

At the beginning of the month , for the first time , the Russian occupiers forbade the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to inspect the reactor halls of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

