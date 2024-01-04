"It may be an attempt by the occupiers to hide the true situation at ZNPP": Energoatom commented on the IAEA's non-admission

The non-admission of IAEA experts to the reactor halls of Zaporizhzhya NPP may be an attempt by the Russian occupiers to conceal the true situation at the plant, said Energoatom President Petro Kotin in a statement posted by NNEGC in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Energoatom President Petro Kotin, the fact that the Agency's monitoring mission was not allowed to enter the reactor halls where the reactor cores are located and spent nuclear fuel is stored "may be an attempt by the Russian occupiers to conceal the true situation at ZNPP.

He emphasizes that Energoatom is the only legitimate operator of Europe's largest nuclear facility, Zaporizhzhia NPP, and that only the return of the plant to full Ukrainian control can ensure its nuclear and radiation safety.

"The only way out is complete demilitarization and de-occupation of ZNPP and the surrounding areas. This is a key prerequisite for restoring not only nuclear safety, but also respect for international law," said the NNEGC CEO.

Addendum

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the monitoring mission cannot access all areas of the site, including the reactor halls of units 1, 2 and 6 (where the reactor cores are located and spent nuclear fuel is stored). Access to some parts of the turbine halls of reactor units 3, 4 and 6, as well as to the roofs of the reactors, remains limited, the NNEGC said.