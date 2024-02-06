IAEA: some ZNPP employees refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom

About 100 of the thousands of Ukrainian employees of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine refuse to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear company Rosatom, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi said on French radio on Tuesday, UNN reports citing tagesschau.

Details

Grossi told RFI radio, "about a hundred of the thousands of Ukrainian employees at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant refuse to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear company Rosatom." They will no longer be granted access to the facility, according to the report.

Grossi will check the impact on the plant's operation during his visit tomorrow.

