IAEA: some ZNPP employees refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62940 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116327 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163618 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164732 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266691 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176678 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166808 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237012 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83603 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61255 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97043 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58236 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237012 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234079 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100510 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117701 views
IAEA: some ZNPP employees refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29155 views

About 100 Ukrainian workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant refused to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear company Rosatom.

About 100 of the thousands of Ukrainian employees of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine refuse to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear company Rosatom, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi said on French radio on Tuesday, UNN reports citing tagesschau.

Details

Grossi told RFI radio, "about a hundred of the thousands of Ukrainian employees at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant refuse to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear company Rosatom." They will no longer be granted access to the facility, according to the report.

Grossi will check the impact on the plant's operation during his visit tomorrow.

IAEA Director General to visit Kyiv and ZNPP this week05.02.24, 07:30 • 38817 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising