IAEA Director General to visit Kyiv and ZNPP this week

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62860 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116317 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163610 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164729 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266685 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166807 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148588 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237008 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83548 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61192 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96958 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58160 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266681 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222406 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234076 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116311 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100510 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117701 views
IAEA Director General to visit Kyiv and ZNPP this week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38817 views

This week, the IAEA Director General will visit Kyiv for high-level talks and Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to discuss nuclear safety and staffing issues at the plant.

Rafael Mariano Grossi , Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will hold high-level talks in Kyiv tomorrow, February 6. After that  he will visit Zaporizhzhia NPP. UNN reports this with reference to the IAEA.  

Before heading to the plant in the southeast of the country, he will hold high-level talks in the capital Kyiv on Tuesday. 

- the IAEA said in a statement.  

Details

According to the IAEA, Grossi is to review and attempt to make progress in addressing a number of ongoing nuclear safety issues at ZNPP, including potential risks associated with maintenance activities at the plant.

"The Director General will also raise the most important issue of ZNPP staffing and request additional information on the plant's new statement that no employees of Ukraine's national operator Energoatom will be allowed on the site from today. The team working at ZNPP now consists of former Energoatom employees who have taken Russian citizenship and signed employment contracts with the Russian operating organization, as well as employees seconded to ZNPP from the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is reported that ZNPP informed the IAEA team on site that the plant has enough certified personnel and all vacancies are fully filled.  

"I will discuss this latest development when I visit Zaporizhzhia NPP... It is extremely important that the plant has the skilled and qualified personnel needed to ensure nuclear safety. The number of personnel has already been significantly reduced since the beginning of the war almost two years ago," Grossi said.  

Addendum

Nuclear fuel at the Russian-occupied ZNPP is reaching the end of its service life.  

RosSIA reportedthat in mid-February, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi may meet with Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom.   

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising