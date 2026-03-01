$43.210.00
IAEA found no signs of radioactive contamination after airstrikes on Iranian territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The IAEA denied any "radiological impact" after the attack on Iranian facilities. The organization did not record any increase in radiation levels in Iran and neighboring countries.

IAEA found no signs of radioactive contamination after airstrikes on Iranian territory

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued an official statement denying any "radiological impact" as a result of the large-scale US and Israeli attack on Iranian facilities. Despite numerous reports of explosions in areas where nuclear infrastructure is located, the UN nuclear watchdog has not yet detected an increase in radiation levels either in Iran itself or in neighboring countries in the region. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

IAEA representatives emphasized that the organization is in constant contact with the governments of Middle Eastern countries to obtain up-to-date data on the security situation.

Although the agency refrained from commenting on whether nuclear centers were direct targets of the strikes, the measurement results indicate the integrity of the reactor containment shells. Experts emphasize that at present there is no scientific evidence of the release of hazardous substances into the atmosphere, which allows avoiding immediate evacuation of the population in the conflict zone.

Calls for nuclear safety amid escalating hostilities

In its official address, the IAEA emphasized the need for strict adherence to international norms for the protection of civilian nuclear facilities during warfare.

Any accidental or deliberate damage to nuclear power plants can have unpredictable consequences for millions of people in the region, so the agency insists on a ceasefire near critical infrastructure. Currently, inspectors continue to analyze the situation, reserving the right to conduct on-site inspections if there are the slightest doubts about the stability of the radiation background.

Stepan Haftko

