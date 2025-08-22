$41.220.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hungary and Slovakia complained to the EU and demand guarantees amid interruptions in Russian oil supplies via "Druzhba"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Hungary and Slovakia appealed to the European Commission due to interruptions in Russian oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline. The countries demand security guarantees for supplies, citing EU promises.

Hungary and Slovakia complained to the EU and demand guarantees amid interruptions in Russian oil supplies via "Druzhba"

Hungary and Slovakia have complained to the European Commission about disruptions to Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, claiming that after the latest damage, supplies could be interrupted for at least five days, writes UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Denník N.

Details

Hungary and Slovakia want the European Commission to guarantee the security of supplies, as it promised in January.

The letter was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia and signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár. The addressees are EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner Dan Jørgensen.

"The ministers write that without 'Druzhba' it is physically and geographically impossible to ensure the energy security of both countries. They consider Ukraine's actions unacceptable," the publication writes.

Critics have long accused the Slovak government of not doing more to diversify supplies, the publication notes.

Earlier, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková stated that Russian oil supplies to Slovakia would stop again.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Oil
Kaya Kallas
Péter Szijjártó
European Commission
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine