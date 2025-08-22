Hungary and Slovakia complained to the EU and demand guarantees amid interruptions in Russian oil supplies via "Druzhba"

Hungary and Slovakia have complained to the European Commission about disruptions to Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, claiming that after the latest damage, supplies could be interrupted for at least five days, writes UNN with reference to the Slovak publication Denník N.

Hungary and Slovakia want the European Commission to guarantee the security of supplies, as it promised in January.

The letter was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia and signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár. The addressees are EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner Dan Jørgensen.

"The ministers write that without 'Druzhba' it is physically and geographically impossible to ensure the energy security of both countries. They consider Ukraine's actions unacceptable," the publication writes.

Critics have long accused the Slovak government of not doing more to diversify supplies, the publication notes.

