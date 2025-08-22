$41.220.16
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 14933 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
August 21, 02:24 PM • 31360 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 32922 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 39929 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22940 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33800 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72037 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79275 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81865 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Hungary again announced the cessation of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Hungary stopped receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline after the third strike in a short period.

Hungary has once again stopped receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline after another attack. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Overnight, we received news that the Druzhba pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border was attacked again – for the third time in a short period. Oil supplies to Hungary have stopped again!" Szijjártó wrote, calling it "another attack on Hungary's energy security."

"We will continue to support peace efforts with all our might and protect our national interests!" Szijjártó stated.

Context

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, reported late in the evening on August 21 that the Unecha oil pumping station had been hit.

"Unecha is also done. A legitimate target," wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), on Telegram.

According to open sources, the Unecha linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) is an important hub on the Druzhba oil pipeline route, where it branches into northern and southern lines.

The Druzhba oil pipeline is one of the largest in the world, built in the 1960s. It supplies Russian oil to European countries, including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Addition

On August 18, Szijjártó once again accused of an "attack" on the oil pipeline. Andriy Sybiha, head of Ukrainian diplomacy, reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war.

Anna Murashko

