Hungary has once again stopped receiving Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline after another attack. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Overnight, we received news that the Druzhba pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border was attacked again – for the third time in a short period. Oil supplies to Hungary have stopped again!" Szijjártó wrote, calling it "another attack on Hungary's energy security."

"We will continue to support peace efforts with all our might and protect our national interests!" Szijjártó stated.

Context

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, reported late in the evening on August 21 that the Unecha oil pumping station had been hit.

"Unecha is also done. A legitimate target," wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), on Telegram.

According to open sources, the Unecha linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) is an important hub on the Druzhba oil pipeline route, where it branches into northern and southern lines.

The Druzhba oil pipeline is one of the largest in the world, built in the 1960s. It supplies Russian oil to European countries, including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

Addition

On August 18, Szijjártó once again accused of an "attack" on the oil pipeline. Andriy Sybiha, head of Ukrainian diplomacy, reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war.