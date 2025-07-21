"He will beat you": Lindsey Graham warned Putin about Trump's decisive sanctions steps

United States Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that President Donald Trump is going to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil. Specifically, this refers to China, India, and Brazil, writes UNN with reference to Graham's comment for Fox News.

Details

Putin, it's your turn. Donald Trump is the Scottie Scheffler of American politics and foreign diplomacy, and he's about to beat you up. Trump is going to impose tariffs on those who buy Russian oil: China, India, and Brazil - Graham stated.

Graham emphasized that these three countries buy about 80% of cheap Russian oil. Thus, they keep the Russian war machine moving.

Addition

American Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding the war in Ukraine, warning Putin against ignoring the 50-day deadline. In case of Russia's disobedience, tariffs up to 100% on oil for countries supporting its war machine are threatened, which resembles tough US measures against Iran.

The bill on a new package of sanctions against Russia is receiving broad support in the US House of Representatives, with the number of co-authors reaching 88. The head of the Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, joined the initiative, strengthening the document's position.