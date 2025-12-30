$42.220.15
Russia killed him: the abbot of the Holy Protection Church of the UOC-MP died from shelling in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Archpriest Vasyl Kiiko, abbot of the Holy Protection Church in Hryshyne village, died on December 29 as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region.

Russia killed him: the abbot of the Holy Protection Church of the UOC-MP died from shelling in Donetsk region

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, the abbot of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God in Hryshyne village, Archpriest Vasyl Kiiko, was killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Information Center of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Details

This happened on Monday, December 29: the priest of the Moscow Patriarchate was called "a man with a big heart, a kind soul, and a true friend to many."

He selflessly carried out his priestly ministry, supported people in the most difficult times, prayed for peace, and never left his flock

- the post says.

However, not everyone in Ukraine shares this opinion, as the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is known not only for its ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. It is also known for the fact that since 2014, many priests of the UOC-MP in Crimea, Donbas, and other regions of Ukraine have cooperated with Russian occupiers and their accomplices.

Journalist Denys Kazansky wrote on Telegram that the Russians would not express condolences regarding the death of the UOC-MP priest.

Do you think Patriarch Kirill will condemn? Will he express condolences? Will at least one of the Russian "defenders" of Orthodoxy express regret? No, of course not. Their own people killed him - so it must be so

- the post says.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine