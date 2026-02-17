Halushchenko was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 200 million
The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of 200 million hryvnias. This became known during the HACC meeting, writes UNN.
The court ruled to take Halushchenko into custody for a period of 60 days – until April 25, 2026. If bail is posted, he will be able to leave the pre-trial detention center.
Earlier, prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on arrest with an alternative bail of 425 million hryvnias, but the court reduced its size by more than half.
The court's decision can be appealed.
On February 15, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.
SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.
In court, SAP requested for ex-minister Halushchenko a pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 425 million.