Halushchenko was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 200 million

Exclusive
02:26 PM • 7520 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 14766 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov
12:23 PM • 17420 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies
12:15 PM • 18529 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 20178 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24992 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for Halushchenko
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34426 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 45644 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53886 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39439 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 71748 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 75871 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
Halushchenko was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 200 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint for former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko in the form of detention. The alternative is a bail of 200 million hryvnias, the term of arrest is 60 days.

Halushchenko was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 200 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pre-trial restraint for former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of 200 million hryvnias. This became known during the HACC meeting, writes UNN.

Details

The court ruled to take Halushchenko into custody for a period of 60 days – until April 25, 2026. If bail is posted, he will be able to leave the pre-trial detention center.

Earlier, prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on arrest with an alternative bail of 425 million hryvnias, but the court reduced its size by more than half.

The court's decision can be appealed.

Recall

On February 15, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In court, SAP requested for ex-minister Halushchenko a pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 425 million.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko